Shiv Sena begins protest march against petrochemical project

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Sunday began protest march against Rs 3 lakh crore worth proposed petrochemical project at Nanar in Sindhudurg district.

Vinayak Raut, Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena led the protest. Speaking with media, Raut said, Sena’s stand is very clear about Nanar project. We will never allow government to set up the project in Konkan. If chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is keen for the project, he should shift it to Vidarbha region. Ashok Walam, chief of Sangharsh Samiti against the project said, Samiti will perform a day dharana at the project site. “On the same day, we are expecting all party legislators from Konkan region to demand denotification of the project in monsoon session at Nagpur,” said Walam.

He added, “We are still waiting for the denotification of the project which was assured by Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief and Industries minister Subhash Desai. If, Sena fails to fulfil promise, we will take stand against Sena in future,” Walam warned.