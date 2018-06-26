Shiv Sena asks PM Modi: Farmers, families ending lives – Is this ‘Achhe Din’?

Mumbai: Referring to suicides in Maharashtra by farmers and others, the Shiv Sena on Monday pointedly asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Is this your promised ‘Achhe Din’?” Blaming the BJP-led governments at the centre and in Maharashtra, the Sena said that all these people took the extreme step of ending their lives due to poverty, lack of resources to survive and financial burdens resulting from the government’s economic policies.

“The reality is that Maharashtra is in the grip of a severe crisis, people are going hungry, unable to make ends meet and entire families are resorting to suicides, not only in mofussil areas but even in Mumbai,” the Sena said in editorials in the party mouthpieces ‘Saamana’ and ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’.

“Until now, we heard only of debt-ridden farmers of Vidarbha killing themselves, but now suicide reports are coming from all over the state including Mumbai. People are despairing under poverty and hunger and choosing the last option – suicide,” the Sena said. Attacking the Prime Minister as well as CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Sena said both travel abroad frequently and upon return make tall claims of bringing huge development and prosperity which it said was visible nowhere.

The Sena on Monday alleged that the BJP has lost contact with the poor. The remark came in the wake of the recent ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ initiative, which was launched by the BJP last month. “The people contacting Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Ratan Tata, Ambani, Adhani for support, have lost contact with the poor,” the party said in its mouthpiece, Saamna.

The party also accused the BJP of ignoring the welfare of farmers while focusing on luxury projects like bullet trains, metro, and hyper-city, It further claimed that the funds pumped in by foreign investors have only worsened the situation of the poor in the state.