Shiv Sena and MNS at loggerheads over farmers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena are at loggerheads, again. This time, it is over ‘street’ politics as Sena accused the Raj Thackeray-led party of having run vegetable market without proper license. The MNS had started a ‘Shetkari Bazaar Peth’ campaign to help farmers earn more than they do by setting up their own markets every Friday in different parts of the city.

Farmers from across Maharashtra bring their farm vegetables and sell it at moderate prices, thereby eliminating other parties to the transaction. Geeta Singhan, Sena corporator from Borivali East, accused the farmers of operating without adequate permissions and license. Singhan apparently got the supplies seized to the BMC. Things heated up after functionaries from both the parties got into arguments. Singhan was unavailable for comments.

“We had taken care of all the necessary permissions, for the farmers as well as setting up markets, and have been successfully leading the campaign for over eight weeks,” said Nayan Kadam, vice president of the party, adding, “They are not bothered about hawkers who are back on the road. These hawkers are supposed to stay 150 meters away from station but that is not happening at all.”

The MNS cadres went to the local ward office and held a ‘dharna’ for over six hours against the corporator and Sena-ruled BMC for imposing their power on farmers. “The deputy assistant commissioner, Sanjay Kurhade, ensured action will be taken after consulting with the ward officer. As a gesture, we gifted the officer a garland of vegetables,” Kadam said.