Shiv Sena alleges political conspiracy behind Bhima-Koregaon violence

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has alleged political conspiracy behind the Bhima-Koregaon violence and the subsequent tension that spread to other parts of Maharashtra.

“Today, there is work underway to divide our state on caste lines, and all of it is a political conspiracy,” Raut told ANI and added that leaders in the past had never let the state be divided on caste lines.

Raut observed that the widespread violence “is shocking, and a matter of concern to all” and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should track down the perpetrators.

“There are some invisible hands that want to finish Maharashtra because of its political greed. It is the Prime Minister’s duty to find out who that is,” he added.

Violence spilled over to adjoining parts of Maharashtra after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune.

The right-wing groups were objecting to the observance of ‘Victory Day’ since they considered it to be an anti-national celebration.

Both RSS and BJP are being accused of instigating the violence by opposition leaders.

In the battle, which was fought between the British East India Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves.