Shifting of venue from Goa to Pune hurts Sunburn festival

Mumbai : The much celebrated EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festival, Sunburn, experienced a shortfall in the number of attendees this year mainly due to its change of venue from Goa to Pune. The four day festival culminated on Saturday experiencing a footfall of an average of 40,000 rather than the usual 70,000 crowd per edition that it has been experiencing since the past nine years in Goa.

The 90 acre venue for this year’s festival Sunburn Hills, Kesnand near Wagholi district adjacent to Pune-Ahmedabad highway was approximately 25 kilometres away from Pune junction railway station. Moreover, the venue was situated on the top of a hill in Kesnand village and most of the attendees had to walk a distance of approximately 3 kilometres as no vehicles could reach till the gate of the venue due to lack of parking space.

The inconvenience to reach the venue deterred the fans to attend the event on all the four days starting from December 28 to 31. Prakash Shah, a student from Pune, said, “It took me around 3 hours by Ola cab to reach the venue from Pune city due to traffic and it turned out to be expensive. I wanted to attend the last day as it was New Year’s Eve but the first day experience discouraged me to do so.”

Sakshi Singh, a photographer who has been attending Sunburn for the last five years, said, “This year’s Sunburn was nothing like how it has been in Goa. The ambience, crowd, environment, feeling, artiste lineup and even services have been way different every year.” A member from the production team of Sunburn said, “We could not get a lot of music artistes and DJs (Disc Jockeys) due to the change of venue and last minute hustle in preparation. But we got to understand Goa has a different culture and so does Pune.”