Sheena murder case: Accused to be charged by mid-January

Mumbai : After hearing arguments from all the three accused in the Sheena Bora case, the special court for Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is likely to frame charges against Indrani, Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea on January 17.

On Wednesday, the special Judge Hemant Mahajan heard the arguments of the lawyers of Peter and Sanjeev.

Advocate Mihir Gheewala, appearing for Peter told the special court that the prosecution has taken ‘tremendous’ pains to implicate his client in this case. He also told the court that the prosecution has failed to come up with substantial material against Peter. He argued that during the course of the alleged crime, his client was out of India and was not aware of anything and so none of the charges are applicable on him.

Defending Peter, Gheewala argued, “The charges of attempt to murder (of Mikhail), poisoning (Sheena) and forging documents along with cheating are been levelled against my client but none of these have been made out by the prosecution. The CBI has come up with vague circumstantial evidence against my client and is leaving no trick to malign his image in front of the public.”

He even accused the CBI of working only to tarnish Peter’s image. He said, “The agency has ‘recklessly’ levelled some or the other charges against my client that too without any strong evidence. It appears to us that the CBI is pursuing an agenda and so is purposely keeping the ‘truth’ on back seat.”

Similarly, advocate Niranjan Mundargi, the counsel appearing for Khanna, told the special court that the agency cannot level charges of forgery and cheating upon his client as the alleged forgery was done by Kajal Sharma at the behest of Indrani and Khanna had no role to play in this.

Interestingly, Khanna’s counsel did not touch the charges of murder invoked by the CBI for killing Sheena.

Speaking about this, Khanna’s lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare said, “The charges of murder are to be dealt during the trial as the prosecution will have to prove the same and that is why we refrained ourselves from touching the murder charges.”