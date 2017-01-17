Sheena Bora murder: Indrani, Peter and Sanjeev Khanna charged with murder

New Delhi: A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday charged Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna with murder and criminal conspiracy in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The trial of all the convicts will take place on February 1.

“The matter has been scheduled to 1st for giving the list of witnesses. Charges frames against them are under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302, 120B, 201 and 203. The cheating charges have been dropped against all accused,” said Khanna’s defence lawyer Shreyansh Mithare.

The murder, which took place on April 24, 2012, came to light in 2015 with the arrest of Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai, who later turned approver for the CBI.

Indrani, Khanna and Rai have been accused of strangling 24-year-old Sheena — Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship—on April 24, 2012. Her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests in Raigad district near Mumbai.

The trio was arrested in August 2015, while Peter was arrested later in November 19 that year.