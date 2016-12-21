Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukherjea wants to translate Gita

Mumbai: Following on the footsteps of Peter Mukherjea who wants to pen a jail memoir, his wife Indrani spoke of women’s emancipation and their rights, and expressed a desire to publish a book of 700 sanskrit shlokas translated into English.

Indrani, the main accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, told Hemant Mahajan, the special Judge of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) court, that she has translated Bhagwat Gita shlokas from various languages to English.

“During my stay in prison since one and a half years, I started reading the holy Gita in different languages. I thought of translating them into English and accordingly I have translated more than 700 sanskrit shlokas and want to publish a book.” Jail hasn’t dented her business acumen either. “I would like to sell the book and would like to donate 50 per cent of the proceeds to the ISKCON temple and the deprived women in society,” said Indrani.

Speaking about the condition of women inside the Byculla women’s prison, Indrani also told the special judge that she was pained to see the way women are abandoned by their families. “At least 90 per cent of women convicts I met in the jail are abandoned by their families.

These women are deserted after being sent to jail. I want to do something good for such women,” she said.

Having heard her request, the special Judge asked her to file an application and assured her that he would look into the issue.

Stepping out of court, a tearful Indrani approached media persons and reiterated her desire to publish her book. “Initially, I was kept in solitary confinement and I disliked it. After which I requested the jail authorities to put me with other inmates. That is when I met women who were deserted by their families over petty issues,” she said.

She added, “I have seen women face difficulties inside the jail due to several reasons ranging from social as well as economic. Many of them cannot afford a lawyer while some who have got bail are unable to pay the bonds and are still behind the bars.”

When asked if she plans to pen her autobiography like her husband Peter Mukherjea, Indrani said, “Before going to jail, many publications had approached me to write a book on my life but that time I had not planned. Now that I am in jail over ‘mere allegations’ I do plan to write on about my life, but at a later stage.”

Indrani moved an application before the special court seeking temporary bail so that she can attend the Shraadh ceremony of her father Upendrakumar Bora, who died on December 15. Special Judge Hemant Mahajan has directed the CBI to file a reply in response to Indrani’s application. The CBI is likely to file its response on Wednesday.