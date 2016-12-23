Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukherjea wants to share her wealth

Mumbai: From being a ‘filicide’ for killing her own daughter Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukherjea has now become a ‘fairy godmother.’ On Thursday, Indrani told a special Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) court about her desire to donate her organs and 75 per cent of her total wealth to deprived women.

Indrani, who is lodged in the Byculla women’s cell since over one and half years, told the special Judge Hemant Mahajan that she has witnessed the suffering of her fellow inmates and wants to donate some of her property. She also told the judge about her desire to donate her organs. These requests come two days after Indrani had sought permission to publish a book wherein she has translated nearly 700 Sanskrit Shlokas into English.

On Thursday when the matter came up for hearing, Indrani sought permission to speak and when allowed, she said, “I have been behind bars since more than one year now and I have seen how people are suffering due to financial issues. I am leading a simple life now so I don’t want my assets. I would like to donate 75 per cent of my property to ISKCON and to an organization which works for development of women’s conditions.”

She went on to say, “I also don’t know what would be the end of this trial. There are chances that I would be sent to the gallows or to lifetime prison. There are also chances that I would get discharged but I have decided that I want to donate my organs.” After hearing her submissions, special Judge Mahajan told her that she does not require the court’s permission for any donations she wished to make. However, she insisted that since she has been kept in court’s custody, she required the court’s permission.

Special Judge Mahajan asked her to file applications spelling out her requests and he would look into the same.

Meanwhile, the court sought Peter’s stand whether he too wished to walk the same path as his wife and if he intends to donate his organs. He told the court that his organs were ‘fit and fine’ and he does not want to donate them.

‘Perform shraadh only in Mumbai’

Meanwhile, the special court rejected Indrani’s plea seeking temporary bail to visit Assam to participate in the last rituals of Shraadh of her late father Umeshkumar Bora, who died on December 15.

The court has however granted liberty to Indrani to perform the Shraadh rituals anywhere in Mumbai but not in Assam. The court has further asked her to perform the rituals in presence of police escorts. The court has also directed her not to speak to the media if she goes out to perform Shraadh rituals.