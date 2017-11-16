Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukherjea points finger at Peter

Mumbai: For the first time in the last two years since her arrest, Indrani Mukherjea, the prime accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday pointed a finger of suspicion at her husband and media baron Peter Mukherjea.

In an application moved before the special CBI Court, Indrani has sought the Call Data Records of Peter, claiming there are possibilities he could have caused Sheena’s disappearance out of “greed and ill-will”.

Though she did not expressly accuse Peter, a former media baron, of killing her daughter, Indrani said he and their former driver Shyamwar Rai could be behind her abduction, making her untraceable and destroying evidence.

Indrani has moved an application before the special court through her advocate Gunjan Mangla seeking the call records of Peter, especially of April 2012, when the murder took place. She has also sought the CDR details of August 2015, the month when their driver Shyamvar Rai was arrested by the Khar police.

It may be recalled Rai had spilled the beans in the case which led to arrests of Indrani and her second husband Sanjeev Khanna. Indrani said she believes that Peter and others may have manipulated the circumstances to frame her and influence witnesses, situations and information that led to her arrest “for the heinous crime that they may have committed, aided and abetted”.

“I am convinced that if we are able to obtain the CDR of Peter, we will be in a better position to ascertain if Peter and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter Sheena. There will also be greater clarity about the other persons that had a role in framing me,” she said in the application.

“I offer my sincere gratitude to your honour for your kindness and endeavour to provide justice to my daughter, Sheena, who may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted,” she said in her application.

While speaking with the Free Press Journal, Indrani’s advocate Mangla said, “She feels that there is a conspiracy against her. She has said she wants to know the truth. Since the CDRs of my client as well as that of Sanjeev Khanna are on record, we have moved the court, so that even Peter’s CDR are placed before the court.”

Having admitted Indrani’s plea, the court has asked her to provide a copy of her application to the CBI as well as to Peter, so that they can file their response to it.

Peter’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde told PTI that he will not comment on Indrani’s application and will file the appropriate reply in court. The court is currently recording the statement of approver Rai.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans and Mumbai police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai.

Later, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested. The victim was Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship. Sheena was in a relationship with Peter’s son.