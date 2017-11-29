Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukherjea goes back on her Peter plot

Mumbai: The high-profile murder mystery of Sheena Bora on Tuesday witnessed an interesting twist with prime accused Indrani Mukherjea withdrawing all allegations against her husband Peter. Through her advocate she told the court that the allegations were a result of her ‘emotional’ state. It may be recalled that Indrani had moved a plea before the special court seeking Peter’s call data records (CDRs).

In her plea, though she did not accuse Peter expressly but spoke of ‘possibilities’ wherein the former media baron could have conspired with their driver Shyamvar Rai for abducting her daughter Sheena. She even accused Peter of having connived with Rai to cause Sheena’s disappearance.

Indrani had invited wrath by her allegations with Peter terming her move as a ‘desperate’ attempt to wriggle out of the situation. In retaliation, Peter accused Indrani of playing the ‘victim card’ to create adverse publicity.

On Tuesday, Indrani through her counsel Sudeep Pasbola, told the special court that she was not making any allegations against anyone. She even clarified there were no ‘ulterior motives or malice’ behind her application, through which she sought the CDRs of Peter.

Pasbola said, “My client is not making allegations against anyone in her application. We withdraw the allegations as these might be a result of her emotional state, however, we do not want the court to reject her plea (for CDRs) on such technical grounds.”

With Indrani withdrawing her allegations, Peter’s advocate Amit Ghag urged the court to dismiss her plea since nothing survived in it. However, Pasbola opposed his request saying that he does not wish to withdraw anything instead he submitted, “We are not making allegations against anyone, the court may decide the plea and direct for CDRs.”

Pasbola also clarified, “As contended by Peter and the prosecution, there is no ulterior motive or malice in filing this application. Just as my client’s CDRs were brought on record by the prosecution to ascertain the link between all the accused, similarly we seek his CDRs.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) told the court to decide the application on merit and do what it deems fit. Accordingly, the special judge JC Jagdale closed the matter for orders.

What Indrani alleged

Though Indrani did not expressly accuse Peter of killing her daughter, she said that he and their former driver Shyamwar Rai could be behind her abduction, making her untraceable and destroying evidence.

“I am convinced, if we are able to obtain the Peter’s CDRs, we will be in a better position to ascertain if Peter and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter Sheena. There will also be greater clarity about other persons who had a role in framing me,” she said in the application.

“I offer my sincere gratitude to your honour for your kindness and endeavour to provide justice to my daughter, Sheena, who may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted,” she said in her application.