Sheena Bora murder case: HC reserves order on Peter Mukherjea’s plea for case diary maintained by Khar police

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders over the plea moved by former media baron Peter Mukherjea, who has sought copies of the diaries maintained by Khar police officers. He has sought diaries of officers, who arrested accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai, in the Arms Act case in 2015.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai, reserved her orders after hearing Peter’s counsel Shrikant Shivade and also Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, who represented the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The court heard Peter’s petition challenging the orders of the special court which rejected his application in August 2017. He had sought copies of the personal diaries along with weekly and case diaries maintained by Ganesh Dalvi and Dinesh Kadam, attached with the Khar police station. These officers had arrested Rai in 2015 when he was about to dispose of the pistol that was allegedly given to him by his former boss Indrani.

Peter’s counsel Shivade argued that his client has the right to defend himself by pointing out any contradictory statements that might have been made by Rai after his arrest in the Arms Act case.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Prabhudesai while closing the matter for orders clarified, “This Court is going to deal with a limited issue and that it whether you are entitled to make such a demand of accessing the diaries to cross check if there are any contradictory statements by the approver.” This is the second time when Peter has approached the HC seeking the diaries since the earlier another bench of Justice Anant Badar had asked the special court to decide his plea afresh.