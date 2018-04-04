Sheena Bora murder case: After deposing against ex-bosses, Shyamvar Rai seeks bail
Mumbai: Having spent nearly three years in prison, Shyamvar Rai, the accused-turned-approver in the high profile murder case of Sheena Bora on Tuesday moved an application seeking bail. This is for the first time that Rai has sought bail.
Rai, who had actively participated in the killing of Sheena and was privy to the alleged conspiracy hatched by Indrani and her husbands Peter Mukherjea and Sanjeev Khanna. He was the one who blew the lid off the case and spilled the beans after his arrest in August 2015 in an Arms Act case.
Rai has sought bail on the ground that no one is there to look after his family. In his one-page letter to the jail authorities, Rai has sought bail saying, “There is nobody to look after my family which is in bad condition. I want to take care of my family and hence I should be granted bail.”
Rai’s bail plea comes days after the conclusion of his deposition against his former bosses. It may be noted that it is only because of Rai’s testimony that the former media baron Peter Mukherjea was named in the case and was charged with criminal conspiracy.