Sheena Bora case: Top cop Deven Bharti now deposes before special CBI court

Mumbai: The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai (Law and Order) Deven Bharti finally deposed in the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court which had issued summons directing him to remain present in court on July 2.

Bharti, whose statements have been recorded twice earlier by the CBI in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case; once on October 28, 2015, and on November 26, 2016, told the special court, “I am aware that an FIR was registered at Khar police station in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.” Further, he stated, in the April 2012 when he was posted at Crime Branch Mumbai as Additional Commissioner, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea approached him to trace the location of the mobile phone of one of their relatives. Bharti had then directed Inspector Nitin Alakhnure to find the location and accordingly informed both Peter and Indrani. After some days, he received a call from Peter and Indrani saying their relative’s whereabouts had been ascertained and he need not proceed further.

Further, Bharti mentioned visiting Khar police station in 2015 and telling Inspector Alakhnure that the number of the mobile whose location had to be traced in April 2012 appeared to be the number connected to the Sheena Bora murder case. Sheena Bora was allegedly killed in April 2012.

Bharti, who identified the accused Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea, said he knew them as they have been visiting him for visa extension, as he was posted from 2002-2007 as Foreign Regional Registration Officer (FRRO). The cross-examination will continue on Tuesday.