Mumbai: Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea was Friday shifted to the state-run J J Hospital here from the Byculla jail after complaining of low blood pressure, hospital authorities said.

Indrani, 45, complained of headache and hypotension (low blood pressure), Dr Wiqar Shaikh of the hospital, said after examining her. She was brought to the Medicine OPD unit around noon, Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase said.

“After initial treatment, she was admitted to the hospital’s cardiac care unit in view of hypotension with nuerovascular problem,” he said.

This is her second hospital visit in a span of five days. On Monday, she had complained of restlessness, headache and double vision, Surase said. The former media executive was also hospitalised for treatment of suspected drug overdose in April.

Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in a car in April 2012. Financial dispute was one of the reasons behind the killing, according to the CBI. The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea’s former driver, arrested for possession of a firearm, told police about it during his interrogation.