Sheena Bora Case: Deven Bharti claims to have ‘no relations’ with Peter and Indrani Mukherjea

Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti on Tuesday told a special court that he had ‘no relations’ with Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani, the prime accused in the high profile murder mystery of Sheena Bora. This comes during his deposition before the court, wherein he was grilled for nearly an hour.

Surprisingly, Bharti, a 1994 batch officer, could not ‘recall’ as to why he had exchanged several calls and messages with main accused Indrani, before and after the alleged murder of Sheena. Bharti, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said, “I do not recall the exact purpose for which the said calls and messages were exchanged between me and Indrani. I think, it might be regarding the mobile phone of her relative, for which she had sought my help to trace the location.” Reportedly, Indrani had called Bharti, at least 11 times, four days before the murder took place.