Sheena Bora case: Cop Deven Bharti summoned to depose

Mumbai: The senior IPS officer and Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police (Law and Order) – Deven Bharti would be stepping in the witnesses box on July 2 to depose in the high profile murder mystery of Sheena Bora.

This comes after the special CBI court issued summons directing Bharti to remain present before it on July 2. The CBI has made Bharti as a prosecution witness since he was involved in the team which investigated the case before it got transferred to the central agency.

His testimony is crucial in the case since Indrani had called him at least 11 times, four days before the murder took place. Apart from this, Indrani had reportedly called Bharti on his phone number after some days of the murder from Spain. n addition to this, Bharti, has confessed of his ‘acquaintance’ with the Mukherjeas. In his statements, Bharti has stated that Peter and Indrani had approached him through one journalist to ascertain the latest location of a cell phone, used by one of their relatives.

The court has summoned Bharti to depose on July 2, on which the court will also examine Police Inspector Nitin Alakhnure, who was posted at the suburban Khar police station in 2015, when the murder case came to the light.