Sheena Bora Case: After divorce call, Indrani Mukherjea wears ‘sindoor’ in court

Mumbai: Once again on Monday, Indrani and Peter Mukherjea were seen twinning in white, but to everyone’s surprise, Indrani, clad in a white salwar kameez, sported a big red bindi and wore ‘sindoor’ in her parting. She was chirpy as she entered the court with Sanjeev Khanna, but after taking her seat between her two husbands, seemed to lean towards Peter.

The atmosphere in the court turned serious as the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police (law and order), Deven Bharti, stepped into the witness box. The trio, however, did not seem to be sitting as the accused, but it appeared as though they were seated in a car in a ’90s Bollywood film.

Before the trial began, Peter was seen outside the court, having some kheer which his sister brought for him. The camaraderie between the siblings was evident. While Indrani was engrossed in talking to Peter, her ex-husband Sanjeev looked left out, but Indrani, in a deft balancing act, used the time when Peter stood up to hear the statements of Bharti, to speak with Sanjeev.