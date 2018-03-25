Shedge family in shock over their address being used by pesticide co

Based on the address provided in the contract, FPJ tracked it down and found that address is fake. Vinayak Majoor Sahakari Sanstha was awarded the contract to eradicate rodents from Mantralaya. On Thursday, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse had raised questions about the contract in the Assembly. Khadse had questioned how more than 3 lakh rats were killed in a week’s time.

It is by sheer accident that we are facing such crisis. There is no such company here, it is a fake address. For last two days, I and my family have not been able to sleep at all. Constant fear has captured us. I have been living here since my birth…

Mumbai : Living in a 180-square-feet one-room kitchen house in Mazgaon, Kailash Shedge, a government servant, was caught unaware by people queueing up at his doorstep for an answer to one question: Why was his address mentioned in Vinayak Majoor Sahakari Sanstha, the agency which was awarded the contract to eradicate rodents from Mantralaya?

“It is by sheer accident that we are facing such crisis. There is no such company here, it is a fake address. For last two days, I and my family have not been able to sleep at all. Constant fear has captured us. I have been living here since my birth,” said Kailash, who is 45 years old.

Based on the address provided in the contract, FPJ tracked the address and found that the address of the company mentioned in the contract is fake.

The Shedge family was shocked to see their address mentioned in the contract. “None of our family members have been remotely associated with any such labour organisation. We are unnecessarily dragged into the issue. My family is shaken and very upset,” said Rakesh Shedge, who resides at the address. “I am a normal citizen and want to lead my life as one. I will not file a police complaint, but I would request the govt to take strict action against the culprits,” he demanded.

Kailash lives with his wife and daughter, who completed her SSC exams on March 22, one day before the rigmarole began.

“What would I have done had these problems surfaced during my daughter’s exam? She has been stressed as well along with me,” said Kailash’s wife.

Kailash feels his image has been tarnished and has become an object of ridicule among neighbours and relatives.

“They look at me with suspicious eyes. I haven’t stepped out of my house since two days due to embarrassment and fear of facing them even when I have not done anything,” Kailash rues.

Meanwhile, Anand Shedge, uncle of Kailash, informed Free Press Journal about how their address had been taken by a friend named Waman Deokar, who does not hail from Mumbai.

“He had called in 2002 asking us to share our address in case he needed some help. After the allegations and question on us, we called him to ask about his role in the same. He said he had started the company (Vinayak MSS) for our betterment and closed it down soon after it started,” said Anand.

Anand also said that Amol Shedge, son of Anand under whose name the company was registered, had died in the year 2008.

“How was the company still on and got the contract in 2016 if he had closed down the company? Who was signing for my son? And why are we in the picture anyway?” asked Anand, 80.

On Thursday, senior BJP leader and former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse had raised questions about the contract in the Legislative assembly. Khadse had questioned how more than 3 lakh rats were killed in a week’s time.

The General Administration Department, which was targeted by Khadse, is headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.