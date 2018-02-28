Sharad Pawar suggests introducing new ‘farmer’ category for reservation

Mumbai: After a backlash received from Maratha community over his stand on reservation based on economical status, Sharad Pawar, chief of Nationalist Congress Party has floated a new idea of creating new category of farmers in reservation quota.

Addressing media on Tuesday at official residence of Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition (LoP), Pawar said his statement about reservation was misinterpreted. Pawar, during an interview taken by Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief at Pune in last week had said reservation be given on the basis of economical condition.

Pawar said, “My intention was to give reservation on the status of social, econical and educational backwaedness to those community apart from from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The reservation quota provide these community by Indian Constitution be keept intact and untouched.”

Pawar said his demand is not limited to Maratha community but extended to all. He said, he has given an idea by some section that a new category of farmer be added in reservation quota. “The number of farmers having very few land holding that is below two hectares is huge and their agriculture land is dependent on rain. That is why they committee to suicide,” said Pawar and added if a new category will be created, farmers will get benefit of reservation.

Pawar said it is not his idea but suggested by someone and he has decided to push the idea to the Central government.After his interview, Pawar was badly criticised by all sections especially from Maratha community. Pawar is know as Maratha leader. When asked about the issued of reservation to Maratha is pending, Pawar said, Erstwhile Congress-NCP government had taken a decision to allow reservation to Maratha and Muslim. However, the Bombay High Court rejected state’s decision.