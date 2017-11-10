Sharad Pawar rubbishes possibilities of becoming Prime Minister

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday rubbished possibilities of him becoming the Prime Minister of India and clarified that he was aware of his party’s strength. He also clarified that the NCP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never join hands. Pawar rejected possibilities of any tie-up with the BJP in the future.

Speaking with the media at the opening of the office of electronic media persons on Thursday, Pawar said, “It is wrong to think I will become PM with the limited strength of my party.” Praful Patel, senior party leader on Monday had claimed Pawar would become PM in 2019 in presence of Pawar.

Pawar also spoke about Gujarat assembly poll and has indicated that the NCP would tie-up with Congress. “We have limited access in Gujarat, we do not have strength and hence we will go with Congress in ongoing assembly poll,” Pawar said. He claimed, people of Gujarat opposed the BJP. The public sentiments are against BJP and BJP is using money power. It is difficult at this time to predict the political result in Gujarat, he claimed.

Praising the increasing support to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his rallies in Gujarat, Pawar said that the BJP had defamed Rahul through social media. “He has suffered a lot. But, nowadays, people have accepted his leadership and the crowd at his rallies have proved it,” he added.

Pawar claimed the state government asked his opinion on several issues but didn’t implement it. Pawar criticised demonetisation and the way farmer’s issue was tackled by the state government. “People are harassed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after demonetisation and this is not tolerable,” Pawar said.

He further said that the NCP would stand behind Samruddhi Corridor affected farmers as the state government was filing chapter cases against the farmers who oppose the corridor. Pawar said party legislator Jitendra Awhad had received threat call from Pujari gang on Wednesday. “If the legislator is not safety in this state, how common man be remain safe,” he questioned.