Sharad Pawar lambasts BJP govt on NCP foundation day

Mumbai : Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar lambasted the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)-led government, saying currently the political situation is drastic and there is immense dissatisfaction among people.

“The Modi government has copied many of United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA’s) schemes like Aadhaar, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), Direct Cash Transfer which they criticised when they were in opposition, but seem to have run out of original ideas,” Pawar said, while speaking at NCP Foundation Day programme at the Constitution Club in the capital.

Pawar said that though the government has made big claims about their success, the country is shamed by attacks on minorities.

“The Prime Minister gives big speeches in foreign countries and there are claims that India’s position has risen on global front. But before making claims, the United Nations’ report should be read which states that the government has been unable to stop attacks on the minorities,” he said.

“The political situation today is drastic and there is dissatisfaction among people. In the last three years of BJP rule, there has been an economic downfall due to low agricultural growth, less employment generation as compared to their claims and low investments,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Meanwhile, the NCP has announced that it has dedicated its 19th Foundation Day to farmers owing to the severe unrest prevalent among them. “The NCP this year will intensify its fight to ensure justice for farmers,” Sunil Tatkare, state party president, said.