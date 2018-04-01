Shakti Mills juvenile rape convict arrested once again

This is the third time that Akash Jadhav (22), who was convicted on the charges of gang-raping a photo-journalist at Shakti Mills in August 2013, has been arrested for a criminal offence after completing his sentence at Nashik. A drunk Jadhav along with his accomplices beat up a waiter at Dhobi Ghat.

Mumbai : The Agripada police have arrested Akash Jadhav (22) on Thursday night for assaulting a 28-year-old man at Dhobi Ghat. Jadhav was arrested on the charges of gang-raping a 23-year-old photo-journalist at Shakti mills in August 2013.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning at 2 a.m. Balaram Kadam, a waiter, was returning home from work when Jadhav along with his accomplices Siddhesh Tondwalkar and Akash Gadkari beat up Kadam at Dhobi Ghat. Jadhav was in an inebriated condition when he assaulted Kadam and punched him in his face. They abused him in filthy language and threatened him that they would kill him, if they saw him again in the area.

Jadhav, Tondwalkar and Gadkari were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323),voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (Section 324), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (Section 504), criminal intimidation (Section 506 (2)) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Salvaram Agawane, Senior Police Inspector, Agripada police, “Akash Jadhav, Siddhesh Tondwalkar and Akash Gadkari have been arrested. They abused Kadam in filthy language. When Kadam resisted, the three accused started assaulting him. They punched him on the nose and kicked him and further threatened to kill him. After the incident, the three accused fled away from the spot. This is the third time that Jadhav has been arrested for a criminal offence after completing his three-year sentence at Nashik.”

Jadhav was arrested for the third time after three years confinement at the Nashik borstal school. He was released in July 2017. In July 2014, the Juvenile Justice Board, Mumbai had directed that Jadhav, who was a minor then should be sent to Nashik borstal school for reformation.

After his release, on September 23, 2017, Jadhav was arrested by the NM Joshi Marg police for assaulting Ajay Moricha, a businessman at Lower Parel along with his gang of ‘Bombay Bhais’, a group created by him on WhatsApp. Jadhav had tried to extort Rs. 50000 from him and his brothers Amit Matkar and Harish Matkar. When they did not pay, Jadhav along with his gang members attacked Ajay with a knife and his brothers. In a fit of rage, Jadhav had banged Ajay’s head into a car parked on the road near Minerva towers in Lower Parel. He was booked for punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, assault or criminal force and common intention of the Indian Penal Code. Jadhav was also wanted by the Agripada police in a kidnapping case.