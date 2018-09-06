Shaina NC on BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s ‘kidnap’ remark: I was quite shocked, I will say it quite openly

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shaina NC expressed displeasure on Wednesday over her party MLA Ram Kadam’s anti-women remarks. “I was quite shocked and I will say it quite openly. There was a legislator from our own political party who was talking about how you can kidnap young girls and if you want to have a quick pass time ‘I will help you’ and it shocked me,” Shaina said at Alibaba’s XIN Philanthropy Conference here. ‘

“It shocked me for two reasons. One is women in India are viewed sometime as only an object. It’s time we demystify this kind of image for women and realise that on one hand you talk about Saraswati, Durga and Lakshmi you pray and worship women and on the other you think that you can go out and abuse her and get away,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson said during a discussion on the status of women in country.