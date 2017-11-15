Shah Rukh Khan acquired plot in Alibaug using forged papers, activist files a written complaint

Alibaug: Shah Rukh Khan may be regretting the birthday splash at Alibaug. The birthday jamboree has turned the spotlight on his king size plot – a sprawling 11,000 square feet — on which rests his super-luxury bungalow, a personal helipad and a huge swimming pool.

Result: A written complaint has been filed by an Alibaug-based activist against SRK, his wife Gauri Khan and a company named Deja Vu Farms for using forged papers to acquire the plot.

TV channel India Today broke the story and quoted senior income tax officials who said they were unaware of the case but have decided to quiz the stakeholders, record their statements and ascertain whether any benami transactions took place on behalf of SRK.

The large piece of land is made up of 5 plots which run along the sea. The beach extends further for about 20 meters from the land, making it a property replete with natural beauty.

The primary allegation against the actor is that he had submitted an application to purchase agricultural land for farm use, but instead constructed a super-luxury bungalow. Activist Surendra Dhavale had filed this complaint on January 11, 2017, in Khar Police Station, the TV channel’s portal said. The complainant had requested Mumbai Police to file an FIR and investigate the case in accordance with Chapter – XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, but that never happened.