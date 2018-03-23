Sex ratio has increased in Maharashtra: Government

Mumbai: The sex ratio — the number of females per a thousand males — in Maharashtra has improved, the state government told the Legislative Assembly today.

Compared to 878 girls per thousand boys during 2013-15, the latest survey in 2016 showed that there were 904 girls per thousand boys in the state, it said.

Replying to a question by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde, Health Minister Deepak Sawant said the government has taken various measures over the years to prevent female foeticide.

“As per the NITI Aayog, Maharashtra ranked fifth among 17 states where the sex ratio had dipped. The ratio was 896 in Maharashtra during 2012-2014. It declined by further 18 points to 878 in 2013-15.

“But in 2016, the ratio increased to 904,” said the health minister.

To a question by NCP’s Dilip Walse Patil about steps taken to increase the sex ratio, Sawant mentioned that a toll-free helpline number was set up where a complaint about sex determination tests can be lodged.

A website `Amchi Mulgi’ (`Our Girl’) was launched as part of an awareness campaign, he said.

As many as 8,073 complaints about sex determination facilities were registered in the recent past, and action was taken in 876 cases, he said. Eighty-five sonography machines were seized during the drive, he said.

Shivaji Sanap, a doctor from Beed, was sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment by a local court yesterday for illegal abortion of a female foetus, the minister informed.