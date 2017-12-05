Sex change surgery: Female constable Lalita Salve undergoes medical test at JJ hospital for surgery

Mumbai: In a bid to check her feasibility for a sex reassignment surgery (SRS), female constable Lalita Kumar Salve on Monday underwent some medical test at the state-run Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) hospital. The officials from the hospital said a six-member committee comprising of medical experts, will be constituted to look into Lalita’s case.

Lalita who now styles herself as Lalit, had moved the Bombay High Court last month seeking permission to undergo sex reassignment surgery. A senior doctor said Lalita had to underwent several medical tests which include physical test, sonography, karyotyping, psychiatrist and later plastic surgery. “Once all these tests are completed further action will be taken,” added Dr Ashok Anand, Gynaecologist, JJ hospital.

Doctors panel involved in the treatment of Salve’s gender surgery and medical assessment that included a psychiatrist for psychiatric evaluation, a team of surgeons including a plastic surgeon, urologist and gynaecologist and an endocrinologist.

“While Salve underwent demography test on December 4, and other tests will be conducted on Tuesday. The committee will file complete details of the report on Tuesday and accordingly, further tests will be conducted,” said Dr Anand. According to Lalita, she noticed changes in her body some three years ago. She was then curious to ascertain the exact cause of these changes and accordingly underwent medical tests. The medical reports revealed the presence of ‘Y’ chromosomes in her body, which is usually found more in males. She then consulted doctors, who in turn suggested her to change her gender by this surgery, provided she too was inclined. Subsequently, Lalita had moved a plea before the police authorities seeking one month’s medical leave. However, her plea was junked by her seniors.