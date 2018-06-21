Serial offender, 3 jewellers arrested for robbing gold in Kalwa

Mumbai: Four persons were arrested by Kalwa Police for robbing gold jewellery worth Rs 47.20 lakh on Tuesday. The prime accused, posing as a government employee, would loot victims’ gold jewellery by trespassing into their flats under the pretext of promising them flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The prime accused, Tukaram Lala Adsul, 41, a history-sheeter, has been arrested. Adsul is a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. His accomplices, jewellers Naresh alias Narayansingh Dhansingh Kharwad, 33, Ramesh alias Rehmatsingh Bhorsingh Kharwad, 31, and Karansingh Gangasingh Sisodia, 45, have been arrested.

Adsul had sold the stolen two kilograms gold jewellery worth Rs 47.20 lakh to the three jewellers Naresh, Ramesh and Karansingh. Karansingh was produced in court and released on bail.

Adsul would promise his victims that he would help them secure flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He would ask the victims to meet him near government offices to complete the documentation work. Once the victims left, he would visit their flats and ransack them. If any member of the victim’s family would be present at home, the accused would send them out to obtain copies of documents “needed to obtain the flats” and then loot the place.

Police had been monitoring Adsul’s movements and had received a tip-off that he would be coming to visit someone near Kalwa bridge and they successfully laid a trap for him.

He was wanted by police in 37 cases of robbery in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar districts. Shekhar Bagade, Senior Police Inspector, Kalwa Police said, “The accused have been arrested. We have seized gold jewellery worth Rs 47.20 lakh.”

The accused Naresh owns a jewellery shop at Bonkode village, Koparkhairane at Navi Mumbai, while Ramesh owns a jewellery shop in Vashi’s Sector 11 and Karansingh is the owner of a gold jewellery shop at Andheri(E).