September 1: Govt truancy notification; Docs say, first set working hours, then talk of action

Mumbai: The state government notification dated September 1, which said stern action would be taken against doctors who play truant, has met with stiff opposition from the association of medical officers. The move came after the government received several complaints from patients about the unavailability of doctors in rural areas. “Patients in rural areas suffer, having to travel long distances to obtain treatment as doctors do not want to serve in these areas. Causing a patient or a pregnant woman or child to lose their life,” said a government official.

The president of the Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers, Dr Rajesh Gaikwad, said before taking any stern action, the government should stipulate the exact working hours for medical officers and hospitals in rural areas should also be well-equipped so that there are no problems while treating patients.” “What if something untoward happens due to the non-availability of medicines, machinery and inadequate support staff? So, it is wrong to affix the blame squarely on the doctors. No medical officers should be held accountable if something happens after an eight-hour-long shift. The state government must fix the duty hours first, and then, if a doctor remains absent from work, action should be taken against him,” said Dr Gaikwad. “The courts have directed the state to fix the working hours for doctors. However, the government is not taking this seriously. Our simple demand to the government is, first they should implement an eight-hour work day, and 48 hours of work per week,” Dr Gaikwad said.