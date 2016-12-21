Separate ministry for OBCs soon, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Thane: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that a separate ministry would be created for OBCs which would be headed by an independent minister.

Addressing the concluding-session of Kunbi Mahotsav at Shahapur in the district, he also announced Rs 200 crore funds for gravity-based water supply projects to fulfil the need of the town and surrounding areas. “A policy would be prepared by the government under which villages giving land for dam projects would be entitled to get water from that particular project,” the CM said.

Fadnavis also directed Thane Zilla Parishad to prepare a tourist circuit plan for Shahapur and Murbad talukas and assured maximum funds for development.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, said the Shamrao Peje Arthik Mahamandal would be revived and a sum of Rs 50 crore provided for it in the upcoming budget.

The Nagpur-Mumbai expressway project would be undertaken only after taking into confidence farmers, who are likely to lose their land to the venture, he said. “We will hold discussions with all the affected farmers and then only take a decision,” the Chief Minister said.