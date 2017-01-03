Senior citizen rings in her 83rd b’day in the company of some friendly cops

Mumbai : The Matunga police celebrated the birthday of 82-year-old Lalitha Subramoniam on Monday by surprising her with a cake and bunch of floral bouquets at her residence. A group of 30 police officers took this initiative as a gesture to spread happiness and create a sense of security among the senior citizens in the city.

Subramoniam has been living alone at her Matunga residence since 1988 after her husband passed away. Her three children- eldest son and daughter are settled in the United States of America while her youngest son is in Bengaluru. She has been in constant touch with the police officials since years for any help that she requires as she finds it difficult to walk and carry out physical activities.

Subramoniam told the Free Press Journal, “The police officers have always helped me in any kind of work be it household chores or personal work. If I need any help I approach the police and they never put me off.” Since 1985, the police officers have helped the senior citizen in buying medicines, grocery, basic necessities and booking travel tickets. They also pay frequent visits to her residence just to ensure that she is safe and check her needs.

Uttam Mane, assistant police inspector of Matunga police station, said, “We have built a cordial relationship with her and we aim to build such relationships with every senior citizen of our city. Even we feel better when we visit her as talking to her and enquiring about her life works as a stress buster from our daily busy schedules.”

The officers treat her as mother and call her “Mummy” while Subramoniam also treats everyone as her children by often sharing her meals and south indian food preparations with them. ‘I often cook food and send it to Matunga police station just to share my love. Senior citizens often close their doors to people and do not like asking help. But, I feel if you need help please ask it upfront and there will always someone to help,” Subramoniam added.