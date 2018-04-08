Sena wins Sion bypoll, tally in BMC rises to 94

Mumbai : The ruling party Shiv Sena bagged the by-election poll of civic ward number 173 of Sion Pratiksha Nagar. The poll result was declared on Saturday with Sena candidate Ramdas Kadam winning the seat against Congress candidate Sunil Shetye by a margin of more than 845 votes. The seat became vacant after the sudden demise of Sena corporator Pralhad Thombare. 71-year-old Thombare died due to massive heart attack in January 2018.

Sena party fielded their own candidate, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) gave support to Sena by not contesting the poll. The fight was between Congress, Sena and Bharatiya Republican Party.

At present in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sena has 94 corporators including the poached Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and independent corporators. While BJP is the second largest party with 85 corporators with support of independent. Congress has 30 corporators and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 9, Samajwadi Party (SP) has 6, MNS-1, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has two corporators in BMC.

Poll officials said that voting percentage in it Mumbai was 40.9 per cent.