Sena MP not the only one in state to hold two posts

Nashik has 4 MLAs and a MLC who are also corporators in Nashik Municipal Corporation

Nashik : It has come to light that Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, who was elected as a Member of Parliament from city’s South-Central constituency in 2014, but has not relinquished his post as a corporator is not the only one to hold two posts in the state. The issue was highlighted by FPJ in its December 31 issue.

While most legislators and municipal corporators are pressed for time to do work in their assembly constituencies or wards, some are juggling both duties simultaneously. Nashik has 4 MLAs and a MLC who are also corporators in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

MLA Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap represents Nashik East Legislative constituency and is a corporator for NMC Ward No 11-B. He is also the Nashik city BJP president.

Prof Devyani Suhas Farande of BJP represents Nashik Central Legislative constituency and corporator for NMC Ward No 14-A. She said that, she managed to give justice to both the posts and complete public work. “A MLA is a corporator having a larger area. Both are elected representatives and work for the public good,” Prof Farande said.

MLA Seema Mahesh Hiray of BJP, represents Nashik West Legislative constituency and also corporator for NMC Ward No 15-A.

Dr Rahul Daulatrao Aher of BJP represents Chandwad Legislative constituency in Nashik district and corporator for NMC Ward No 15-B.

He is the son of late ex health minister Dr D S Aher. MLC Dr Apurva Prashant Hiray represents Teachers’ constituency and is also corporatorfor NMC Ward No 46-A. He is the son of ex minister Prashant ‘Dada’ Hiray and grandson of ex health minister Pushpatai Hiray. His family leads in educational sphere and have numerous schools, colleges and technical institutions.

During the last NMC term, then MNS MLA Vasant Gite and Congress MLA Dr Shobha Bachhav remained corporators.

However, MNS corporator Hemant Godse had resigned his post when he was elected as Nashik MP on a Sena ticket.