Sena attacks BJP over Nagpur waterlogging

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday attacked its estranged ally, the BJP, after nine hours of rain in Nagpur led to extensive water-logging in the city and disrupted proceedings of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Shiv Sena, which rules the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleged that those who raise a hue and cry every time Mumbai is flooded due to rains were nowhere to be seen now that Nagpur faced the same situation.The regional party’s attack came after it was targeted by the BJP last month over water-logging in several parts of Mumbai following heavy rains.

A day’s rain wreaked havoc in the high-profile orange city, which houses the RSS headquarters and (whose civic body) is ruled by the BJP, which is also in power at the Centre, the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’. “After first rains in June, cities like Ahmedabad and Vadodara were submerged. Delhi also witnesses the same problem every monsoon and now Nagpur has been flooded,” the editorial said. “Where are those people now who scream that Mumbai has drowned even if there is slight water-logging in low-lying areas?” the Shiv Sena questioned. “Why did Nagpur drown? Who is responsible for it?” it asked.