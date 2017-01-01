Seminar to promote adivasi art, culture

There is a childlike quality in adivasi culture – clapping, whistling and chutkis that form part of their dance forms. Veerbala Bhavsar, artist.

Mumbai : ‘Adivasis have never fought a war, but we have. What kind of humanity are we talking about? They don’t have a religion, but are most religious. They have respect for everything round them,” said Vasant Nirgune at Aadirang Mahotsav, a National Tribal Festival of Theatre, Music, Dance and Crafts of India.

Vasant Nirgune, a researcher and tribal art and culture critic was speaking on the topic ‘Can tribal art become identity of Indian culture in near future?’ He added that we must understand the lifestyle of Adivasis and their way of thinking. “Will any of us be able to say one proverb or one folk song from our culture, though proverbs have a treasure of wisdom? But we have lost faith in our own sayings” he said.

Another speaker Dr. Mridula Pareek said it is a matter of concern that we are questioning if tribal culture can indeed become an identity of Indian culture while Adivasi art is at the heart of Indian culture. She added that it has made a deep contribution to art but is not acknowledged.

Speaking about Adivasi art, artist Veerbala Bhavsar who makes paintings from sand said, “Adivasi art and culture is such that it gives life to stone. There is childlike quality in adivasi culture – in clapping, whistling and chutkis that form part of their dance forms.”

“Adivasi art is not different from today’s art. What makes it different is the market. It should not be commercialised,” she said. The seminar was organised at the Ravindra Natya Mandir by the National School of Drama, New Delhi in collaboration with P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy.