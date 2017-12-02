Select post offices in Maharashtra begin Aadhaar enrolment

Mumbai: The Maharashtra circle of the Department of Posts has started its Aadhaar enrolment facility at select post offices across the state. The facility was inaugurated at the GPO by Chief Post Master General (CPMG) H C Agrawal on Thursday. Four-year-old Soham Sonawane became the first individual to get enrolled for his Aadhaar card at the GPO.

Agarwal, while addressing a press conference after the inauguration, said that out of total 2214 post offices in Maharashtra circle, Aadhar Enrolment-Cum-Updation Centres will start functioning in 1293 Post Offices shortly. “Maharashtra circle has now become the enrolment agency of the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) for providing Aadhaar updation and enrolment. The staff at the post offices have been trained and certified by UIDAI to handle this work,” Agrawal said.

The Maharashtra Circle of Department of Posts has already been providing Aadhaar updation facility since June this year, said officials. Currently a total 107 Aadhaar Updation Centres are functioning in the Maharashtra Circle. “Aadhaar has been given to more than 113 crore people in India. Approximately more than 3 lakhs people all over the country are now applying every day for updating their Aadhaar details. Approximately 22-25 crores people every year will seek updates in their demographic information on the Aadhaar card,” said a statement issued by the postal department.

