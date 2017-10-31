Seeking justice, rape accused to go on hunger strike at Thane jail

Mumbai: Raj alias Hari Shankar Awadh Shukla (35), a rape accused who is presently lodged at the Thane central jail, will be going on an indefinite hunger strike again. Shukla was arrested on December 13, 2016, on charges of raping a 13-year-old minor girl at Mahatma Gandhi Mission school at Navi Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Hari had written to Thane Magistrate court judge T T Jadhav that he would be going on hunger strike from November 14, if his demands were not met. The letter also states he wants a narco-analysis test to be conducted on him and the rape survivor. He has also demanded a DNA test be conducted on the girl’s boyfriend and one of her cousins.

Also Read: Wife of rape accused Hari Shukla seeks justice for husband lodged at Thane central jail

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, his wife Anjali Shukla (35) said, “A letter has been dispatched to the Thane Magistrate court regarding the indefinite hunger strike from November 14 onwards. My husband has demanded that if his DNA test results are not declared in the first week of November and if the demand for narco test and DNA tests of the girl’s boyfriend and cousin are not met, then he will be going on a hunger strike again. We have been repeatedly insisting on these tests to prove my husband’s innocence, but it is being rejected by the authorities.”

According to Nitin Vaychal, Superindent of Thane jail, “No written communication regarding the hunger strike by Hari Shankar Shukla has been given to me as yet.” As per the DNA report, Shukla is excluded as be the father of the victim’s baby and Shukla is not the father of the said foetus. As per the RTI filed by Anjali, it questioned why the investigating officer had not conducted any inquiry into the victim’s cousin brother whose name was taken by the victim’s mother and victim herself during sonography?

Earlier, Shukla was earlier on an indefinite fast for 44 days. He ended the fast on October 16 after being given an assurance by the judiciary that his demands for justice would be met.