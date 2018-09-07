Section 377 Verdict: Finally, out of the closet

I want to break free and say I am a queer

Frankly, I don’t know how to react to the decision. If I look at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) community at large, I am really happy. At least I will not have to plead my case to myself anymore. I am absolutely relieved at the Supreme Court’s decision that it is not a crime being gay. But if I look at it personally, I still have my parents to deal with.

It is just a matter of a few years after which parents would either start looking for a girl for me or would prod me to find one. I cannot accept either of it. And I am sure they cannot accept my version of the story. It is beyond their imagination. My parents would change the television channel even if there was a kissing scene between a man and a woman. My parents would shatter and probably die inside if they come to know about me.

Coming from a conservative family, I don’t know how to muster the courage to tell this to my parents or even my friends. My friends would understand at some point, although I cannot be sure of that as well. People can understand other’s sexual preferences, but they cannot accept it if it is of someone close to them.

It has been a struggle even in my short span of 19 years. There is always a fear that something is wrong, even if it really is not. From the society’s prism, I am a ‘different’ person; or an alien for that matter. It becomes difficult to stay in the crowd and yet feel secluded. I came to know of my sexual preferences around six years back; when I was 13. Even though I was not supposed to, I did feel different from others. But this decision has taken a big chunk of pressure off me. I want to come out of the closet and declare that I am here, and I am queer. Next step, informing parents. – Anonymous

Time to pick something good from India’s old history

Like many others in the queer community, the journey I took was not at all smooth. Today, I am in Canada but that does not stop me from rejoicing over this momentous occasion. This judgement is historic. I feel this judgment will put the queer community in the spotlight. This is a much-awaited judgement which will finally help change perceptions of people over time. Mostly, it will help the next generation to feel less lonely. I feel dearly about this idea as I was constantly bullied in class for not falling in typical masculine category. Nor my voice or my preference fitted that category.

Yes, I am expressive and gesticulate a lot. I was constantly told to behave in a way, they deemed right. I knew I was different but that didn’t stop me in anyway. I did want I had to do but I hope things would be different for the upcoming generation. I hope they are able to enjoy and appreciate what I and others in queer community did not enjoy.

Coming out in not easy, mostly to your loved ones. I had to come out twice to my parents. When I say twice, I mean that was the only time we discussed about my sexuality. The very first time, I told my parents, they thought in a quest to be different I am just making this all up. But the second time I told them again, it struck my family. While, my mother blames herself and my upbringing as the reason for it; my dad and I had a strained relation after this. I hail from an army background. So the concept of masculinity and expectations are high. And I never passed that expectation. Meanwhile, for my relatives and cousins, I am that gay relative/cousin. At one point, I got used to it. During my work life in India, I was constantly addressed as a gay colleague and always asked for advice on clothes. There was this constant stigma or to say image created around queer community, I was constantly put in that mould. But in Canada, it is not the case. They understand the diversity and embrace it. India has what it takes to respect diversity. It has to overthrow the negative impact of the colonial-era law which got struck down by the court. The country has to have an inclusive approach. For centuries, India had celebrated homosexuality and now it is time, India picks something good from its ancient and medieval times. — Aashay Dalvi

Only if my family changes its mindset

In the two years that I have been using a popular dating application, I have never mustered the courage to ‘swipe right’, to match with another guy. Obviously, I am very happy with the landmark judgment passed by the Supreme Court of India decriminalising gay sex, but I am still sceptical about how to go about it in my life. I am a 25-year-old investment banker, who has yet to come out of the closet, The idea of breaking the news to my family and actually coming out sends shivers down my spine.

I cannot imagine the horror, the ridicule I will face from my family. But I have been very lucky to have found supportive friends, who have encouraged me to declare I am gay. Somehow, I could never garner the courage to do so. I have always been attracted to men since my schooldays, but realised my orientation only in junior college. Even when I was hanging around with my female friends, I always eyed the guys. However, when they caught me looking at another man, I would brush them off saying, “I was checking them out for you.”

My life changed for the better when I finally came clean before friends on a drunken night. Much to my surprise, I was applauded and will never forget the support I received from them. I am really lucky to have such lovely friends, who are always there for me. I always was a ‘girlish’ boy and loved to hang out with women, never intending to touch them inappropriately. When I was using the dating application, I was so ashamed to show them I was interested in men, so I created a profile with a pseudonym.

One day my father caught me playing ‘house house’ with my younger sisters, playing the mother’s role, with a dupatta draped around me. My father beat me with a bamboo stick and his leather belt, warning me not to think of any game other than cricket or football. When I told him I was not interested in outdoor games, he got me a video game of army assassins and asked me to play that instead of running around with girls. In the light of the judgment passed by the apex court, I really hope my family changes its mindset about same sex relations. Only then can I could consider coming out of the closet. – Anonymous