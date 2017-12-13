Scrutinise Shiv Sena corporator Sagun Naik’s caste claims, Bombay High Court tells Caste Scrutiny Committee

Mumbai: In what can spell trouble for Shiv Sena’s corporator Sagun Naik, the Bombay High Court recently directed the district Caste Scrutiny Committee to consider afresh, his claims of belonging to the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category. The HC has asked the Committee to decide Naik’s caste claims, within a period of six months. A division bench of Justice Vasanti Naik and Justice Riyaz Chagla heard the writ petition filed by Shaikh Mohammed Rafique Mustafa Hussain, who lost the elections in the recent BMC elections.

Hussain, who was fielded by the Congress Party, stood second in the civic polls against Shiv Sena’s Naik from the Bandra east constituency. While filling the nomination forms, Naik had claimed he belonged to the OBC category (Bhandari caste). His claim was referred to the scrutiny committee for verification, which passed orders in his favour and accordingly, issued a certificate.

Having lost to Naik, Hussain dragged him to the HC arguing that the scrutiny committee was not justified in not referring and not considering the findings recorded by the vigilance cell, in respect of the affinity test. He claimed that the vigilance cell had recorded the statements of Naik, his father and other relatives. He also argued that though Naik could not prove his affinity to Bhandari caste on the basis of the replies to the queries made by the vigilance cell, the scrutiny committee did not consider the vigilance report.

After hearing the submissions advanced, Justice Naik said, “It appears that though the vigilance cell had conducted the affinity test and had recorded some findings with regards to the claims, the scrutiny committee has not referred or even considered its report.”

Justice Naik said, “It was necessary for the scrutiny committee to consider the findings recorded by the vigilance cell in respect of affinity test as the committee and also the vigilance cell had recorded a finding that there was an interpolation and overwriting in some documents on which Naik had relied on for proving his caste claim. Since the scrutiny committee had not adverted its mind to the affinity test though the same was conducted on Naik, the impugned order is liable to be set aside.” “We direct the scrutiny committee to decide the caste claim of Naik within six months,” Justice Naik added.