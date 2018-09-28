SC snubs Mumbai developer for blocking RTI information

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal of a Mumbai developer to block information sought from Greater Mumbai Corporation under the Right to Information Act (RTI) on sanctioned plans of his construction in Mumbai. It dubbed the appeal and the court cases as a “legal misadventure” and imposed the cost of Rs 2.5 lakh payable to Nusli Wadia, an administrator of the estate of late E F Dinshaw comprising three plots in Malad.

After failing to block the information in the High Court, developers Ferani Hotels Private Limited had moved the Supreme Court to prevent information sought by Wadia from Greater Mumbai Corporation, stressing that it was though hardly the actual expenses. The Bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and Sanjay Kishan Kaul held that even otherwise the developer should have mandatorily displayed the sanctioned plans as required under RERA (Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016).