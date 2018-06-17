Sc, Commerce & Arts now portals to greener pastures

Mumbai : Every course is much more than what it seems to be! This year, Arts and Commerce is the new talk of the town with students preferring to opt for these streams rather then Science once they finish their Class 10. Students claim these courses open wide arenas for learning and exploration involving various creative fields.

Those who are dedicatedly interested in pursuing Engineering or Medicine are taking up Science in First Year Junior College (FYJC) as it is a requirement. But all the students who don’t wish to pursue these streams revealed that they want to try something creative and innovative which is feasible only if they take up Commerce or Arts.

Students claimed that they are keen about courses like Economics, Wild Life Science, Literature, Banking, Accounts, Business Management, Political Science and Psychology.

Lisa Mendonca, a student said, “I want to study a field which nobody has ever heard of, something which is challenging and unique. We often take up the usual courses to follow the usual trend but we should try new things.”

Science is not just about Engineering or Medical but it is so much more. Asif Ahmed, a student said, “There is so much more to Science than just becoming an engineer or a doctor. I am studying Wild Life Science where we have to spend two months in a jungle studying the biology and habitat of various wild animals, reptiles, birds and plants. It is a thrilling experience which involves the basic roots of studying biology subject.”

Arts stream can also open up new doorways to creative fields. Zaria Ghosh, a student said, “Arts is not just about reading or learning long theoris and events but it is about applying your mind to think and generate creative ideas. I want to study applications of philosophy and literature in theatre and drama. Even poetry is being used in various forms of performing arts and the Arts stream helps provide a background for it.”

Commerce, on the other hand, can help explore corporate skills and go beyong accounts and finance. Pratik Iyer, a student said, “Everybody seems to be opting for Chartered Accountancy (CA) but Commerce can help one study other aspects as well. Corporate culture can be explored through Commerce field. Stock markets, shares and audit process can be also be learnt through this field.”

Education experts claim a course helps students to go beyond the usual. Gautam Das, a senior teacher, said, “Students should go beyond the confinement of a particular course. There is always so much more to learn and perform. Students can use their own skills, creative thinking and apply aspects to redefine the boundaries of a stream of learning. More than the course, it is what you do with the course that matters.”