SBTC wants blood donation camps at city’s rly stations

Mumbai : Though the government is keeping no stone unturned to tackle the shortage of blood in summers, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) issued a circular seeking central and western railways to organise blood donation drive at each station so that there should be no shortage of blood in case of emergency.

A senior official said every year there is a complaint of blood shortage in government and private-run blood banks due to which it is necessary to organise blood donation drives across the city. “The decision of arranging blood donation camps at various railway stations was decided and planned in Voluntary Blood Donation (VBD) Committee meeting of SBTC,” said official.

A senior railway official said they have always supported any such initiatives taken by the government and once we get circular we will definitely look into proactively. “Every year we organise blood donation drive as per the instruction of SBTC, this year also we have received a letter for organising blood camps at a various railway station to fulfil the scarcity of blood during summer vacation,” added official.

Dr Arun Thorat, assistant director, SBTC said during summer, school and colleges are shut and people go out on vacations. There is blood shortage, in the BMC, government hospitals and blood bank. “Blood donation camps should be organised to tackle the blood shortage. For which, we have sent a letter to all the railway authorities asking them to organise blood camps at their respective railway’s station during summers,” added Dr Thorat.

He added that all the government and private-run blood banks should approach the divisional railway manager of CR and WR seeking permission to organise blood donation drive at the railway stations. “Apart from this, a blood donors committee will be formed at the district level, which will include the blood donors who are willing to donate blood. The members will organise blood donation camps when there is a blood shortage,” added Dr Thorat.