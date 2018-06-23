Saynotoplastic: Mumbaikars still confused on banned items, fall back on paper, cloth bags and glass

Mumbai: People seem to be confused about what plastic items they can use and what items have been banned in the state.The Free Press Journal asked some citizens about the alternatives they have started using.

The family of Khushnam Davierwala, 43, a solicitor working with a legal firm in Fort and a resident of Chira Bazar, has switched to cloth and paper alternatives without trouble. “We feed dogs and cats in our building and have been using plastic till now. With this new rule, we purchased paper plates. Personally, I have been using cloth bags to work for many years, so I am not worried on that count. I have switched to cloth bags for grocery shopping since the time I heard of the ban.” Davierwala has one concern though, “One thing I am wondering about is how to bring home meat purchases.”

However, many are unaware about recyclable plastic bottles. The small bottles are not allowed. According to Shenaz Taraporewala, 53, a Tardeo resident, “We have started using cloth bags while shopping for groceries. We shall soon replace single-use plastic drinking bottles with glass ones. It is rather difficult not to use plastic bags to dispose household waste.”

Davierwala explained how in their family they had already begun minimising plastic early on and it is not very tough for a person to do. “We were already using very little plastic. We have been using glass bottles for drinking water. Even in the microwave, we use glass containers and vessels. So the ban is not really going to affect us. It is for our good and we must follow it, “ added Davierwala.

Manek Kalyaniwala, 40, also a solicitor and a Tardeo resident said that everyone has to do away with the evil called plastic. “Plastic is a necessary evil. It has permeated every aspect of our lives. It will be tough but it must be done away with. For starters, I have stopped using plastic straws. I have started using recyclable plastic, which is environment-friendly. I have been using glass bottles instead of plastic ones.”

Parsi youth, meanwhile, have begun to spread the message of saying no to plastic. Hoshaang Gotla, 33, one of the founders of Xtremely Young Zoroastrians (XYZ), a not-for profit organisation is spear heading a campaign for eradicating plasitc. “Through XYZ Foundation, we are trying to gather more information and plan a huge collection drive for banned plastic items all over Mumbai in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). We are awaiting details from the civic officials regarding their requirements. We want school children to be aware of the ill-effects of plastic.”

XYZ Foundation has over 600 kids at 10 centres all over Mumbai and Pune, between the age of 5 and 15 years. Gotla is a resident of Cusrow Baug, Colaba.