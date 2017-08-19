Sayami Kher, Vani Kapoor, raise brows in their festive avatars at Lakmé Fashion Week day 4

The oh so glamorous winter/festive collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week, widened its horizon even further, as it touched upon authentic ethnic wear that cast its spell upon spectators. With Bollywood beauties like Nargis Fakhri, Vani Kapoor, Sayami Kher sizzling on the ramp with their bridal avatars, fashion was truly star studded on day 4.

At the Johnnie Walker – The Journey show Asa Kazingmei made fashion lovers in the audience applaud his amazing creativity. The designer has catered to men’s and women’s wear buyers with the Bollywood starry clientele lining up for his edgy structured clothes with extreme detailing in leather and denim. “Inspired by ancient warriors with metal punk as the main focus and a touch of modern

culture, my collection this season shows strength and courage of individuals through various aspects in their life.

Show Stopper Ali Fazal brought the striding man to life in Asa’s stunning rendition of progressive fashion.

Ending the show was the ‘true blue warrior’ Vidyut Jamwal, whose leather /denim jacket, multi pocket pant with zippered detailing and vest proved that he was all ready to fight it out. And that is just what the aggressive Vidyut, star of the great hits like ‘Commando’ and ‘Force’ did as he demonstrated his expertise with two swords in a perfect warrior like demeanour.

Abhishek Paatni men’s and women’s wear collection has always made a strong fashion statement. His label ‘Zero.Zero’ presented ‘Street Alpha’ a line of fast paced garments aimed at the contemporary New Age male who loves to move at jet speed through life.

When it comes to the colourful fantasy of digital prints, Ajay Kumar is the master of the genre. “This time at Lakmé fashion Week, we have been truly inspired to go beyond and create. My collection is not inspired, but is a reflection of my thoughts-becoming conscious towards environment and society. It captures the story of fashion as a motivator of change from within oneself. This season’s collection has seen the use of natural fabrics, khadi and handloom fabrics developed through collaboration with various clusters across India. This year the showcase is very special as one will witness a series of looks inspired by Johnnie Walker’s Striding man ,and just the way the Striding Man narrates stories of personal progress my collection does the same.” said Ajay Kumar.

When the inspiration is the lovely Princess Niloufer of Hyderabad and daughter-in-law of the Nizam of the State, the collection has to be a royal bridal offering. Anushree Reddy known for her splendorous wedding trousseaux unveiled another breath-taking collection

called ‘Niloufer’.

Nargis Fakhri looked dazzling as she took the runway in a mustard scalloped zardosi lehenga with an ornate silk blouse and a delicate dupatta draped gracefully and appeared to be the perfect choice for the modern Indian brides.

The beauty of the Chinar trees in Kashmir has inspired numerous artists and designers. The SVA label by Sonam and Paras Modi presented their ‘Naseem Bagh’ collection inspired by the Chinar leaves with elements and motifs from the Kashmir Valley.

Bollywood actress Vani Kapoor looked like a modern day royalty as she walked the ramp in a scarlet lehanga set with a stylised blouse accessorized with a metallic belt.

Making a strong fashion statement with his new colour forecast, Ujjawal Dubey for his label Antar Agni unveiled his ‘Disobedient’ collection for men’s and women’s wear. Ujjawal’s construction and designing techniques have been his signature that has revolutionised the concept of men’s and women’s wear. His pattern making has always been innovative but stark and striking. His new line amalgamated the timeless quality of eastern classic silhouettes with international trends, thus bringing a certain amount of disobedience to his collection.

When the inspirations for the collection are the draping styles of the Buddhist monks with the multiple layers and interesting waist belts; then the look had to be serene, spiritual and sophisticated. Divyam Mehta’s ‘The Black Monk’ collection had subtle glamour and drapes that offered a feminine as well as masculine look.

The bespoke bridal wear designer, Manoj Agarrwal composed an iconic collection that was authentic and rich in heritage. The line was tastefully constructed, in order to impersonate the elegance of an authoritative historical figure as impactful as Jodhaa Bai. Manoj managed to curate regal ensembles for women such as classic, elegant saris and customized lehengas with complete finesse.

Eli Avram looked like a timeless bride in her all-red, embroidered, lehenga with a long embellished trail and well draped dupatta.

Shreeya Somaiya for her label ‘Shreeya Somaiya’ became known for the new age fashion aesthetics and for the refreshing take she had on conventional norms. Shreeya developed a highly ambitious collection that was inspired by Carine Roitfeld’s CR fashion book on Marie Antoinette.

Monika and Nidhi brought together a line that was exquisite, yet, experimental in its own way and charmed the audience. The collection had all the elements for a perfect fairy tale, right from the extravagant ensembles to the fragile embroidery and the vintage style quotient, which added to the oomph. The silhouettes were an ode to the Victorian era, a contemporary twist was given to the ballroom skirts teamed with well-tailored corsets, cholis, cropped tops with elongated sleeves and capes with feather and fringe detail along with a metallic sari that sparkled like pixie dust. Waists were cinched to add a more figure-hugging accent to the collection.

The collaboration between Lakmé Salon’s backstage experts and ace designer Nachiket Barve showcased sheer timeless beauty of Greco-Roman Goddess, and brought alive the theme of ‘Eternal Luminance’.

Closing the ‘Lakmé Salon Show Stopping Bride’ Show was the very lovely Sayami Kher, star of the movie ‘Mirziya’ who looked stunning in a deep indigo, layered, scalloped, lehanga, choli with wreath embroidery and a sparkling dupatta.

Story compiled by inputs from Oshin Fernandes