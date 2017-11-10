Sassoon Dock gets a funky street makeover, thanks to St+art festival

Contemporary art has undergone a makeover over the year – thanks to St+art India, a non-profit organisation that has been adding colour to the mundane walls of the city since 2012. The second edition of St+art Mumbai is bringing together over 30 Indian and international artists to beautify the city. The project is supported by Asian Paints and associations with Mumbai Port Trust, Singapore Tourism Board, Bonjour India, Institut Francais and JSW Group. The festival started this year with Gandhi’s mural outside Churchgate station. The second art hub created by the group is at Sassoon Dock.

The Sassoon Dock Art Project is an art hub which comprises of installations, murals, screenings and audiovisual experiences in Mumbai’s one of the oldest fish markets located near Colaba. The exhibition begins on November 11 and goes on until December 30. The aim of the project is to create a temporary cultural hub and provide a stimulating experience open to everyone while working alongside the vibrant community of locals and economies that are striving in the area.

Talking about the project, Giulia Ambrogi, Co-Founder and Festival Curator, St+art Foundation says, “Everyone in Mumbai knows Sassoon Dock Art Project but very few have ever stepped in. The aim of the Sassoon Dock Art Project is to unlock an area, which is ready to be discovered, enlightening its narratives through art inventions of international and unique Indian artists.” Some of the Indian designers participating in the project include Sameer Kulavoor, Shilo Shiv Suleman, Akash Raj Halankar, Avinash Kumar, Hanif Kureshi, Vibhor Yadav and Sameep Padora, among others. Among the areas that are being turned into gorgeous canvases are Sassoon Dock, Churchgate station, Dharavi, Western railways and Jindal Mansion.

The Sassoon Dock Art Project

When: November 11 to December 30, between 12 noon to 10 pm

Where: Sassoon Dock, Colaba

Meanwhile, we take you on a picturesque tour. Enjoy!