Sanitation work sans safety gear stinks of civic apathy

Bhayandar: Deprived of safety gears, more than 1,300 male conservancy workers in the Mira Bihayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC)- launched an unique agitation to register their protest against the civic administration on Monday.

Demanding the much needed safety gear for protection including-gumboots, raincoats, masks and hand-gloves, the contractual workers did not strike work, but opted to carry on with their regular duties albeit in a semi-naked state.

The peaceful agitation which was held under the aegis of the Vivek Pandit led- Shramjeevi Sanghatana was withdrawn in the afternoon after an assurance by civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar of doing the needful so as to ensure that the contractual company gives the safety gear within two days.

It may be recalled that the MBMC has recently clinched the seventh spot in the state ( 47th in the country) in the Swachh Bharat Survey-2018.

However, nearly 1,600 unheralded sanitary workers who are the actual ‘Swachhta Heroes’ continue to work in the utmost unhygienic conditions not only to keep the twin-city clean but also to save it from flooding.

This is evident as workers can be seen sweeping roads, lifting garbage, venturing into drains and cleaning choked-up nullahs without wearing any type of protective gear in the twin-city.

“These poor workers who play a crucial role in keeping our surroundings clean and healthy are not only shorn of basic human dignity, but are deprived of needed protective gears which puts their lives and limbs at risk,” said Pandit who alleged that some officials in the Tree Authority were playing the role of invisible partners in firms that bagged manpower supply contracts for the past several years.