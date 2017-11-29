Sangli custodial death: Victim’s brothers seek CBI probe, attempt self-immolation

Mumbai: Demanding that the probe of the alleged custodial death of Sangli resident Aniket Kothale be transferred to the CBI, his two brothers on Tuesday tried to immolate themselves in front of the Sangli city police station. The police, however, stopped them in time. The incident took place around 3 pm.

Amit Kothale and Ashish Kothale doused themselves with kerosene and were about to set themselves on fire, police said. They said they had no faith in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) which is probing the case. Aniket Kothale was arrested alongwith another person by Sangli police in a robbery case earlier this month. He allegedly died in custody due to torture. The state government had shunted out top district police officers and ordered a CID probe after the death led to huge protests.