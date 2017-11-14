Sangli custodial death: Two cops get show-cause notices

Sangli: Two police officers have been served show-cause notices in connection with the Sangli custodial death case, a senior official has said. Special inspector general of police, Kolhapur range, Vishwas Nangare Patil, has served the notices.

“Sangli district superintendent of police (DSP) Dattatraya Shinde and deputy superintendent of police (Sangli city) Dr Dipali Kale, have been given show-cause notices. They have been directed to file their replies within eight days,” Nangare Patil said late last night.

“After receiving their replies, a departmental enquiry will be initiated,” he added.

Aniket Kothale (26), who was arrested by Sangli City Police on November 6, along with another man in a robbery case, died in police custody allegedly due to police torture.

Additional superintendent of police (CID), Narendra Gaikwad said, “Charge sheet in the case will be filed within 90 days. We are in the process of gathering evidence.” Meanwhile, Sangli district guardian minister Subhash Deshmukh handed over the compensation cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased here this afternoon.

After Kothale’s death, police had allegedly tried to burn his body twice in a bid to destroy evidence. Six people, including five personnel of Sangli city police station, have been arrested, while seven policemen have been suspended in this connection.