Sangli custodial death: Maharashtra government announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for victim’s family

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of a robbery accused, who allegedly died in police custody in Sangli district. Deepak Kesarkar, minister of state for Home (Rural) said that the government is considering to appoint senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the case.

Aniket Kothale, arrested by the Sangli city police on November 6, along with another man in a robbery case, died in police custody. Seven police personnel were suspended in connection with the case. Speaking with media persons on Monday, Kesarkar said, “I met the Kothale family and tried to understand their feelings. I have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and he has agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victim. Also, families of both persons arrested in the case are being given police protection.”

Also Read: NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra DGP on Sangli custodial death

“As per the demand of the family, the government is considering appointing Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the case,” he added. Kesarkar said the Crime Branch of Investigation (CID) has begun its investigation in the case and that if the agency fails to make a headway into the case, the government will consider recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

“For now, the CID is doing good work. Its preliminary investigation has been completed within 24 hours,” he said. Kesarkar further said a meeting of senior officials of the Home department has been called to ensure certain guidelines are made and implemented so that such incidents are not repeated in future. He added police officers will be sensitised so that people can consider them their friends.

The Sangli police had allegedly tried to burn his body twice to destroy evidence. Six people, including five personnel of the Sangli city police station, were arrested in this regard. The probe has been initiated against these police personnels including Sangli Superintendent of Police as we as Vishwas Nangre Patil, Inspector General of Police (IG) of Kolhapur region.