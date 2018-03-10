Samruddhi corridor on road to completion as 64% land acquired for the project

Mumbai: The Nagpur-Mumbai super-communication way, popularly known as Samruddhi Corridor has received new muhurat (auspicious beginning) of April this year. Earlier it was decided to start the work in October 1 last year but delayed due to oppose from project affected farmers to allow acquiring their land to the project. Despite oppose of farmers in Shahapur and part of Sinnar in Nasik district, as of now, 99 per cent of project affected farmers joint measurement of the land for the project has been completed.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, minister for finance and planning in his speech said, the work of the Samruddhi Corridor of 701 kilometre in length will begin in April and will be completed in next 30 months. The corridor is ambitious project of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The project was announced by Fadnavis on July 31, 2015 in state assembly and accordingly, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was declared as an implementation agency. The entire new greenfield alignment for the highway has been approved. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Limited (NMSCEL) for the project was set up.

The minister said, “As of now, 99 percent joint measurement of the land has been completed. As well private land purchase procedure up to 52 per cent is completed.” He added. 64 percent land has been acquired till date.

The project will run through 10 districts, 26 tehsils and 390 villages and total land 8450 hectare land will require for the project. As the first date to begin the work was failed, next muhurat of January 2018 was decided which was also failed. Though the finance minister mentioned the project in his budget speech, he did proposed a single rupee in 2018-19 budget. The state has proposed Rs 10,828 crore for road construction. Out of which, Rs 300 crore has been proposed under the National Agricultural Bank and Rural Development (NABARD) loan assistance scheme for road improvement and bridge construction programme.

“The MSRDC has accorded its consent to take up work for increasing the capacity of Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The estimated cost of the this work is Rs 4,797 crore. Apart from this, Versova-Bandra sea bridge worth Rs 7502 crore has been sanctioned. The tender procedure of these works is in progress,” said Mungantiwar.

INFRA Highlights

Rs 2558.40 crore has been proposed for Mukhyamantri Gramin Marg Yojana to complete 7,000 kilometre road in rural area.

Rs 100 crore proposed for expansion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Int’l airport at Nagpur.

Rs 22 crore has been proposed for infrastructure facilities make available for water transport.

Rs 7502 crore has been sanctioned for the Versova-Bandra sea bridge.